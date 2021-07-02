British PM Johnson says AstraZeneca's India Covid shot should be accepted in travel schemes

Reuters
02 July, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 08:51 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said he saw no reason why people who received Indian-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines should be left out of vaccine passport schemes after the European Union did not initially recognise it.

About 5 million people in Britain are thought to have had the vaccine made by Serum Institute in India, known as Covishield.

"I see no reason at all why the MHRA-approved vaccines should not be recognised as part of the vaccine passports and I'm very confident that that will not prove to be a problem," Johnson said at a joint news conference with Angela Merkel, referring to Britain's medicines regulator.

