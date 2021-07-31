Britain's Covid-19 cases down by 33% over past week

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, taking the seven-day increase to 9.2%

A person exits Bank underground station during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person exits Bank underground station during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain has reported 26,144 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed on Saturday, meaning the fall in cases between 25 July and 31 July stood at 33% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, taking the seven-day increase to 9.2%.

A total of 46.81 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 30 and 38.13 million people had received a second dose.

