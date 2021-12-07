Britain reports 101 more cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 09:06 pm

Related News

Britain reports 101 more cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 09:06 pm
A man wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks over Westminster bridge as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks over Westminster bridge as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain has found a further 101 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the UK Health Security Agency said on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437.

World+Biz / Europe

UK / Omicron Covid variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

9h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

11h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

3h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

3h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

4h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh