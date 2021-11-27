Brazil to shut its borders to six African countries

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
27 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 11:04 am

Related News

Brazil to shut its borders to six African countries

The six countries are: South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe

Reuters
27 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 11:04 am
A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 27, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 27, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Brazil will shut its borders to travelers arriving from six southern African countries, the chief of staff to President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday, the latest in a slew of major nations to announce restrictions meant to combat the newly identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Brazil will close its aerial border to six countries in Africa due to the new coronavirus variant," Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira wrote in a Twitter post. "We're going to protect Brazilians in this new phase of the pandemic in this country. The official notice will be published tomorrow and will be going into effect on Monday."

The six countries are: South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, he said in another Twitter post.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa had recommended earlier on Friday that travel be restricted from some African countries due to the detection of the new Covid-19 variant.

The European Union and several countries, including Britain and the United States, have also announced tightened border controls as researchers investigate whether the new mutation is vaccine-resistant.

Brazil's Health Ministry said in note earlier on Friday that the new B.1.1.529 variant poses a potential future threat, but that its epidemiological impact was unclear.

Bolsonaro told journalists earlier in the day he was considering taking measures related to the variant but continued to emphasize that he was against severe restrictions.

"Brazil can't handle another lockdown. There's no use getting terrified," he said after a military event in Rio de Janeiro. "I'm going to take rational measures."

The World Health Organization has cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions due to the variant, recommending instead a "risk-based and scientific approach."

In its technical note, Anvisa said that foreigners who have been to at least one of the six African countries cited in the prior 14 days should not be allowed to land in Brazil, while Brazilians arriving from those nations should be required to quarantine.

The news of the variant hammered travel stocks in Brazil throughout Friday.

Top News / World+Biz

Brazil / Border / African

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

2h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

2h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

3h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 