'Bombs and bullets' cannot defend against Covid-19 or its future variants: Biden

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 08:50 pm

US President Joe Biden meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Joe Biden meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe President Biden said in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly that "bombs and bullets cannot defend against Covid-19 or its future variants".

"Indeed, today many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms. Bombs and bullets cannot defend against Covid-19 or its future variants," he said, reports the CNN.

Biden continued: "To fight this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will. We need to get shots in arms as fast as possible and expand access to oxygen, tests, treatments to save lives around the world." 

He said that the US has contributed more than $15 billion toward global Covid-19 response, shipping "more than 160 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to other countries." 

"This includes 130 million doses from our own supply and the first tranches of a half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine we purchased to donate through COVAX," he said.

Biden said at the US-hosted global Covid-19 summit, he will be announcing additional commitments from the US to fight Covid-19 around the world to "advance the fight against Covid-19 and hold ourselves accountable around specific targets on three key challenges — saving lives now, vaccinating the world, and building back better."

