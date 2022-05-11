Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19, says he is ‘experiencing mild symptoms’

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
11 May, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 11:32 am

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates wrote.

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral Covid-19 pill for lower-income countries.

