Bengal announces new Covid-19 curbs, all schools and colleges shut from tomorrow

The Howrah Bridge bears a deserted look during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-necessitated lockdown in Kolkata earlier last year. (Photo: Collected)

Announcing the Covid-19-related restrictive measures, the West Bengal chief secretary also instructed the respective district administrations, police commissioners, and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the stated directives.

In view of the Omicron situation, West Bengal has imposed a series of fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions from January 3 (Monday), under which all schools and colleges in the state will once again shut their gates. Moreover, restrictive measures have also been imposed on shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants, and bars, wherein they will now allow only 50 % of their total capacity.

The restrictive measures, on part of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, were announced on Sunday by the state's chief secretary, HK Dwivedi.

Here are all details on the latest Covid-19 curbs imposed in West Bengal: