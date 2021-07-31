Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane enters Covid lockdown

A man crosses a mostly empty city centre street as people in Greater Brisbane have been ordered into lockdown as authorities try to suppress a growing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cluster in Brisbane, Australia, March 30, 2021. Picture taken March 30, 2021. AAP Image/Darren England via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT/File Photo

Officials have enforced a three-day lockdown on Brisbane, Australia's third-largest city, and other parts of Queensland state on Saturday to contain an outbreak of the Delta strain.

It began on Saturday at 16:00 (06:00 GMT) as the highly contagious Delta variant has continued to spread in the country, reports the BBC.

It is the most recent region of the country to impose new restrictions in an effort to reduce Covid infections.

Only about 15% of Australians are properly vaccinated against the virus.

Six additional Covid instances have been reported in Queensland, all of which are linked to a high school kid who tested positive on Thursday.

Dr Jeannette Young, chief health officer in Queensland, told reporters they were tracing any contacts of those who had tested positive and said she thought there could be "an enormous number of exposure sites" in Brisbane.

"If anyone has any symptoms at all, this is the time - you must come forward and get tested immediately," she said.

The restrictions imposed are the strictest yet in Queensland. People are only allowed to leave home to buy essential goods or carry out essential work, to exercise or to go for medical treatment.

It comes a day after authorities deployed hundreds of soldiers in Australia's largest city Sydney to enforce its Covid lockdown.

Sydney's measures will stay in place until at least 28 August.

The state of New South Wales recorded a further death and 210 fresh infections on Saturday, after five weeks of lockdown. Last Saturday police arrested dozens of demonstrators who protested against the restrictions.

State officials have reportedly announced they are diverting their allocated vaccine doses to Sydney, sending tens of thousands of jabs to high school students around the city so that face-to-face teaching can resume.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced mounting criticism for the slow pace of Australia's vaccine rollout.

On Friday he announced that once 70% of the country was fully vaccinated, lockdowns would become more targeted.

Mr Morrison said he believed the country could reach that goal by the end of 2021.