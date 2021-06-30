Australia official urges against AstraZeneca

Coronavirus chronicle

UNB/AP
30 June, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:07 pm

Australia official urges against AstraZeneca

Australian authorities still say Pfizer is the preferred option for people younger than 60

UNB/AP
30 June, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:07 pm
In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. Photo: AP via UNB
The top health official in Australia's Queensland state is advising adults under age 40 not to take the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine because of the risk of a rare blood clotting disorder, even though the Australian government is making those shots available to all adults.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said Wednesday that younger adults should wait for the scarce Pfizer vaccine to become available. Young says that with only 42 coronavirus cases active in Queensland, AstraZeneca is not worth the risk for younger adults.

The federal government decided Monday to make AstraZeneca available to all adults as concerns grow about clusters of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is thought to be more contagious.

Australian authorities still say Pfizer is the preferred option for people younger than 60.

 

