As Australia calls end to Covid emergency response, doctors warn of risk to public

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

As Australia calls end to Covid emergency response, doctors warn of risk to public

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 11:03 am
The rushed lockdown was not compatible with the residents’ human rights, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of liberty..., the action appeared to be contrary to the law Photo: Collected
The rushed lockdown was not compatible with the residents’ human rights, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of liberty..., the action appeared to be contrary to the law Photo: Collected

Australia will end the mandatory five-day home quarantine for Covid-infected people on 14 Oct, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, even as some doctors warned the move would put the public at risk.

The decision to let Covid-infected Australians decide whether they need to isolate or not removes one of country's last remaining restrictions from the pandemic era, and comes about a month after the quarantine period was cut to five days from seven.

"We want a policy that promotes resilience and capacity-building and reduces a reliance on government intervention," Albanese told reporters after a meeting of the national cabinet.

The pandemic leave payments for casual workers will also stop when isolation rules end, as Albanese said "it isn't sustainable for government to pay people's wages forever."

A champion of Covid-suppression strategy, Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls and began living with the virus from early this year through a staggered easing of curbs amid higher vaccination rates.

"The crucial point is that the emergency response phase is probably finished at this point in the pandemic," Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said. "This virus will be around for many years but it's time to consider ... different ways of dealing with it."

But Australian doctors warned that ending the mandatory quarantine rules puts the public at risk.

Professor Brendan Crabb, a microbiologist and chief executive of the Burnet Institute, told ABC: "It's disappointing, pretty dark day actually. You know, it's illogical and uninformed, for me I find it distressing."

Australian Medical Association President, Steve Robson, concurred.

"I think people who are pushing for the isolation periods to be cut are not scientifically literate," Robson told ABC television ahead of the government decision.

Australia, one of the most heavily vaccinated countries against Covid-19, has given two doses to 96.5% of those older than 16, although just under 72% have had the booster shot.

People admitted to hospitals from the virus and the number of infected have been trending lower after a major Omicron outbreak during the winter. The country's tally of about 10.2 million infections and 15,153 deaths is lower than many developed economies.

 

Top News / World+Biz

australia / Covid-19 Restriction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cover of &#039;Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga&#039; by Alamgir Apu.

'Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga': An important documentation of the Chatgaiya dialect

1h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

Tahirpur: The fabled birthplace of Durga Puja in Bengal

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

'This time the Committee did not merely recommend, we now have an inter-ministerial agreement to save Dhaleshwari river'

1h | Interviews
Dhaleshwari: The near-death of a river

Dhaleshwari: The near-death of a river

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

34m | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

1h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

1h | Videos
Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank