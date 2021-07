Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine sales more than tripled to $894 million in the second quarter from the previous three months but shaved off 1 US cent from earnings, and the drugmaker updated its 2021 forecasts on Thursday to include sales from its Alexion unit.