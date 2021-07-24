Anti-lockdown protests hit the streets of Australian cities

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 05:49 pm

Related News

Anti-lockdown protests hit the streets of Australian cities

Agitated people chanted "freedom" as they paraded through Sydney's central business district. Officers reported making 57 arrests

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 05:49 pm
Photo/BBC
Photo/BBC

Agitated people held demonstrations in various Australian cities in opposition to the stringent restrictions implemented in response to an increase in Covid cases.

Thousands of people assembled in Sydney, with smaller demonstrations taking place in Melbourne and Brisbane, reports the BBC.

Agitated people chanted "freedom" as they paraded through Sydney's central business district. Officers reported making 57 arrests.

In response to an increase in new infections, Australian governments have re-imposed lockdowns around the country.

The emergence of the extremely contagious Delta variety has called into question the country's prior approach of border closures, quarantine programs, and emergency lockdowns, which had helped keep cases to a minimum.

Vaccination rates in wealthy countries continue to be the lowest, with fewer than 14 percent of individuals immunized.

Thousands of protesters marched from Haymarket, a Sydney suburb, to the city center on Saturday.

According to public broadcaster ABC News, the New South Wales (NSW) health department just named the area a Covid hotspot.

Some held placards reading "Drop your mask, raise your voice" and "Wake Up Australia".

Protesters blocked roads and gathered outside Sydney's town hall. One group threw bottles at mounted officers.

"The NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of individuals and groups to exercise their rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, however, today's protest is in breach of the current Covid-19 Public Health Orders," a statement from the force read.

Smaller events also took place in Melbourne, where people lit flares outside Parliament House, and in Brisbane, at the Botanic Gardens.

Some 13 million Australians - about half its population - are now back in lockdown.

Sydney has now been under lockdown for four weeks, but continues to see cases rise.

NSW officials announced a record increase of 163 new infections on Saturday.

State health minister Brad Hazzard echoed calls by premier Gladys Berejiklian for other states to send extra vaccine doses to NSW.

"If it gets worse here in New South Wales, it could actually create massive problems for the whole country," Mr Hazzard reportedly said.

"New South Wales is the gateway to the rest of Australia."

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the country has overall recorded 32,594 cases and 916 deaths.

Top News / World+Biz

Anti-Lockdown / protest / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

10m | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr

6
Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
Bangladesh

Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes