50% of patients still have issues after a year: Study

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
28 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 01:00 pm

Related News

50% of patients still have issues after a year: Study

Overall, their health was weaker a year after recovery compared to those who were not infected with the virus, a study published in the medical journal Lancet said on Friday.

Hindustan Times
28 August, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Travellers use their mobile phones at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province.(REUTERS)
Travellers use their mobile phones at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province.(REUTERS)

Around half of the patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2020 had health problems including muscle fatigue, shortness of breath and depression 12 months after their discharge, a year-long study has found.

Overall, their health was weaker a year after recovery compared to those who were not infected with the virus, a study published in the medical journal Lancet said on Friday.

The study conducted on recovered patients highlights the lingering impact of Covid-19 in some patients, sometimes lasting for months, though most recover fully.

The study done by Chinese scientists from Beijing and Wuhan assessed health outcomes at six and 12 months for 1,276 Covid-19 patients treated at Jin Yin-Tan hospital in Wuhan between January and May 2020.

Meanwhile, a federal prosecutor is accusing Argentine President Alberto Fernández of apparently violating his own pandemic restrictions decree by joining a dozen other people at his wife's birthday party in July last year.

The action by prosecutor Ramiro González means Fernández could face a criminal investigation.

New Zealand's government has extended a strict nationwide lockdown through Tuesday as it tries to quash its first outbreak of the coronavirus in six months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday the government expects to keep Auckland, where most of the cases have been found, in full lockdown for at least two more weeks.

But she expects most other parts of the country can ease restrictions slightly from Wednesday.

Clarify shoot-on-sight orders, UN tells N Korea

United Nations human rights investigators have asked North Korea to clarify whether it has ordered troops to shoot-on-sight any trespassers who cross its northern border in violation of the country's pandemic closure since last year.

They were referring to a report by a news site focused on North Korea, Daily NK, which published a photo of what it said was a poster describing an August 2020 proclamation prohibiting acts that impede the closure of the northern border.

 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

1d | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

1d | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

1d | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes