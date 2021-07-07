30 pct of US adults refuse vaccination against Covid-19: poll

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/XINHUA
07 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 01:05 pm

Related News

30 pct of US adults refuse vaccination against Covid-19: poll

US President Joe Biden, health officials and others have described the variant as more contagious than other strains, which poses a substantial risk to unvaccinated people, as the variant now accounts for more than a quarter of new cases in the country

BSS/XINHUA
07 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 01:05 pm
Photo: BSS/XINHUA
Photo: BSS/XINHUA

A recent poll revealed that 30 percent of US adults have not gotten a vaccine against Covid-19 and have no plan to get one, posing questions for the country's recovery from the pandemic, the US television network American Broadcasting Company (ABC) has reported.

Of those who reject vaccination, a broad 73 percent say US officials are exaggerating the risk of the Delta variant, and 79 percent think they have little or no risk of getting sick from the coronavirus, according to the ABC News/Washington Post poll published on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden, health officials and others have described the variant as more contagious than other strains, which poses a substantial risk to unvaccinated people, as the variant now accounts for more than a quarter of new cases in the country.

"The government's plan to address it (the pandemic) through vaccinations looks to have hit a wall. Just 60 percent in this survey ... report having received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine," said the report.

"While that's below official estimates (66.8 percent, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), it confirms the failure to meet Biden's target of having 70 percent with at least one dose by July 4," it said.

"Among those not vaccinated, a growing share -- 74 percent, up from 55 percent in April -- say they probably or definitely won't get a shot," it added.

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has claimed more than 605,000 lives and led to more than 33.7 million cases in the United States, both the worst in the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

COVID-19 / Vaccination / adults / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

20h | Videos
TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh