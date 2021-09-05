Research Internship at TBS
The Business Standard is looking for an Intern, Research.
Job Description:
- Participate in data collection & survey
- Collecting secondary data and identifying trends
- Knowledge of statistical methodology
- Ability to work with a variety of tasks
- Ability to integrate new information
- Carrying out small scale surveys
- Have sound knowledge on MS Excel, SPSS/ STATA etc.
Educational Requirements:
Bachelors /Master's degree in Economics from reputed universities.
Experience Requirements: 0-1 Year
Job Type - Full Time
Location - Dhaka
Salary- Negotiable
Application deadline- 20 September, 2021
Send your CV to - [email protected]