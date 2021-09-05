Research Internship at TBS

Career

05 September, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 01:54 pm

Related News

Research Internship at TBS

05 September, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 01:54 pm
Research Internship at TBS

The Business Standard is looking for an Intern, Research.

Job Description:

  • Participate in data collection & survey
  • Collecting secondary data and identifying trends
  • Knowledge of statistical methodology
  • Ability to work with a variety of tasks
  • Ability to integrate new information
  • Carrying out small scale surveys
  • Have sound knowledge on MS Excel, SPSS/ STATA etc.

Educational Requirements:

Bachelors /Master's degree in Economics from reputed universities. 

Experience Requirements: 0-1 Year

Job Type - Full Time

Location - Dhaka

Salary- Negotiable

Application deadline- 20 September, 2021

Send your CV to - [email protected]

Top News / Pursuit

internship / Jobs / Jobs at TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places