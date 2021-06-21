Job: Motion Graphics Designer

Career

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 04:30 pm

Job: Motion Graphics Designer

A news outlet with strong growth is looking for a Motion Graphics Designer.

Job Description- 

  • Must have strong technical skills and experience to use software such as - Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, 2D/3D animation software like Adobe Character Animator, and Maxon Cinema 4D.
  • The ability to partner with other creative team members and key stakeholders to create content used across a variety of platforms (web, mobile, video, and more).
  • Able to work in a super fast-paced environment and have strong project management skills.
  • Be a great communicator, receive and interpret project brief or feedback, and meet tight deadlines.

Job Type - Full Time
Location - Dhaka
Salary- Negotiable
Application deadline- 30 June, 2021
Send your CV to - [email protected]

