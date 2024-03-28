'Princess of Wahaha' looks to revive a fortune down $18 billion

For about two decades, Kelly Zong Fuli operated in the shadows of her father, beverage tycoon Zong Qinghou — once China's richest man. His death last month is now thrusting the woman known as the "Princess of Wahaha" into the spotlight.

It won't be easy for the 42-year-old heiress, who's poised to take over an empire fighting for relevance. Sales at the family's Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. have fallen in an increasingly competitive market, and another beverage tycoon has become China's wealthiest person: Nongfu Spring Co.'s Zhong Shanshan.

"She is facing different difficulties ahead," said Suheng Wu, business analyst at Daxue Consulting in Shanghai. "Consumer demand is changing, and the market competition is intensifying with new domestic and international brands emerging."

Privately held Wahaha — which means "laughing child" in Chinese — has been slow to adapt to consumers' changing tastes and habits, losing business to online shopping. While other brands have innovated and gained a following, Wahaha's novelties have failed to get much clout.

The company's sales dropped 35% from a high in 2013 to 51.2 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) in 2022, the last year for which the data are available, according to the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. Revenue at rival Nongfu, which went public in Hong Kong with much fanfare in 2020, climbed 62% in the five years through 2022 and another 28% in 2023 to 42.7 billion yuan.