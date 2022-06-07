Inflation is poised to ease according to these three key indicators

Bloomberg Special

Michelle Jamrisko; Bloomberg
07 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

Inflation is poised to ease according to these three key indicators

Michelle Jamrisko; Bloomberg
07 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:17 am
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Three of the key supply-side factors driving today's global inflation levels have already turned around, meaning relief could be on the horizon for shoppers worldwide.

A bellwether semiconductor price -- a barometer of costs of finished electronics products as diverse as laptops, dishwashers, LED bulbs, and medical devices delivered worldwide -- is now half its July 2018 peak and down 14% from the middle of last year. 

The spot rate for shipping containers -- which tells us more about expenses we can expect later in the pipeline for apparel in Chicago, luxury items in Singapore or home furnishings in Europe -- has declined 26% since its September 2021 all-time high. 

North America's fertilizer prices -- an indicator of where global food inflation is going, including bills for tomatoes in London or onions for sale in a Johannesburg market -- is 24% below its record high in March.

With inflation now exceeding 8% in the euro area, expected to stay above that level in the US when May data comes out on Friday and on the march in Asia too, central bankers around the world are scrambling to contain it. 

Even as central bankers raise rates, more economists are coalescing around the idea that peak inflation is behind us -- though there will be a lag before the lower costs of raw materials filter through to the prices shoppers see. 

Though few forecasters are predicting a return to pre-pandemic prices in the short run, global retail giants like Walmart Inc. are now struggling to unload bloated inventory to a less enthusiastic shopper. So moderation in those supply-side pressures could eventually allow central bankers to slow their tightening cycles. 

"While inflation in some parts of the world are yet to peak, there are at least some signs emerging that we may not be too far off in terms of a turning point at which we start to see the annual inflation rate start to head lower," said Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

China's producer prices peaked in late 2021 and are beginning to moderate. Economists are forecasting a 6.5% rise in factory prices in May from a year earlier, down from 8% in April. 

That's a promising development for relief in imported-goods inflation worldwide, said Goh. In addition, lower container freight rates and improving supplier delivery times in purchasing managers indexes point to easing bottlenecks that should curb price pressures later this year, he said.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement
 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy / Inflation

inflation / Inflation Rates / Global economy / economic downturn / World economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

13m | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

2h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

2h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

2h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

2h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata