How the world is prepping for a Trump or Harris victory

For the rest of the world, the shorthand of the US presidential race has been that Kamala Harris represents continuity and Donald Trump chaos.

A deeper realization is also taking hold in key capitals: America's brief heyday as the world's lone superpower is history, no matter who wins.

Bloomberg News canvassed the mood across time zones and the prevailing sentiment from the Group of Seven establishment to the aspiring powers of the Global South is one of caution and pragmatism. The world is fixated on the result of Tuesday's vote — even if Washington doesn't call all the shots any more, it still calls plenty.

America's vibrant economy remains the world's biggest and its politicians — especially Trump — have shown they're ready to weaponize it. So there's widespread fear of getting caught in the crosshairs if the next president decides to ramp up a trade war with China. Many partners have tariff-escalation plans in the drawer, ready to be pulled out.

But there's also a growing sense of the US as an aging superpower, one that must pick its battles more carefully in a world where the number of conflicts competing for its attention is on the rise. That's true for Trump's 'America first' and Harris' more measured approach. One British diplomat observed that the Roman Empire didn't suddenly end. Instead, it managed a long decline.