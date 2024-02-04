Elon Musk is overpaid

Tornetta

I do see Elon Musk's point. He runs, what, six companies? SpaceX, Neuralink, Twitter/X, the tunnel one, xAI, probably some I'm forgetting. And Tesla Inc., the only one of them that is public, though for a while he also had SolarCity Corp. before (controversially) merging it into Tesla. Each of these companies does something different— rocket science, brain surgery, posting on the internet, tunnels, artificial intelligence, cars — but there is overlap. They seem to share employees and a certain ambitious science fiction ethos, and you could imagine futuristic projects that could be done at any of them.

At all but one of his companies, he could stroll into the boardroom, throw a big bag of ketamine down onto the table, and say "I need the company to spend $50 million to build a giant golden statue of me riding a rocket," and

the board would be like "yes definitely let's do it," the board members themselves probably are, or represent, big shareholders of the company, and as shareholders they would happily go along with the statue plan to keep Musk happy and dedicated to their company, the other shareholders, the ones without board seats, are probably even bigger Musk fans, and are probably working on their own Musk statues in their garages anyway, so they'll be fine with the company spending their money on a corporate gold statue, and nobody else really has any standing to complain.

And so in fact when Musk went to SpaceX and asked to borrow $1 billion until payday so that he could buy Twitter Inc., the board was like "here's the check, we've left the amount blank, take whatever you need." And, look, was there a Wall Street Journal article saying "hey that's weird"? There was; it was weird. Did anything come of that? No. SpaceX could just do that: Musk controls SpaceX, the board loves him, the shareholders love him, nobody in a position to complain has any complaints, and everybody else is in no position to complain.

This is all at least arguably rational. The analysis is something like:

Elon Musk is an unusual cat, in some ways that make him really good at building valuable and innovative companies, and in some ways that make him difficult and destructive, and also in some random ways that are just weird. You can't get just Good Elon; you take the good with the bad with the random. He spends all of his time at work, apparently, at his various companies. But he probably does neglect some of the companies, at times, for the other ones. There are only 168 hours in the week and he's doing a lot of full-time jobs. And there are projects that you could imagine him doing at any of his companies. At least Tesla, xAI and Twitter/X seem to be working on artificial intelligence models, for instance. His efforts appear to be extremely valuable to those companies, creating surely hundreds of billions of dollars of value for their shareholders. If he wants some weird thing — a hypothetical gold statue, a flamethrower, a glass mansion, a pointless fight with a cave diver, Twitter — he will naturally ask one of his companies to help him get it. If you work 168 hours a week running six companies, the distinction between your jobs and your personal life will blur, and if you want something your first instinct might be to ask an employee to get it for you. If he asks a company for something and it says no, he might sulk, or turn his attention to his other companies, and stop working so hard on that company's business. If you are a director or shareholder of a Musk company, Musk's love and attention is really valuable to you, worth possibly tens or hundreds of billions of dollars, and so you want to give him whatever he wants to retain his affection.

This is a very unhealthy dynamic, in a lot of ways — he can keep escalating his demands for more stuff! — but it does seem rational. And even if you knew in advance that he would have this sort of holdup power, and that he'd use it, you might still sign up for the unhealthy dynamic, because he really has made a lot of shareholders a lot of money, and they really would be happy to give him the gold statue and whatever other dumb things he might want in exchange for even a fraction of his entrepreneurial attention.

And then there's Tesla. Tesla in many ways is very similar to the other Musk companies. He is the quasi-founder, the visionary, the biggest shareholder, the chief executive officer. The board loves him and will do anything he asks. The shareholders mostly love him and are big Elon Musk fans. He has created gazillions of dollars of value for shareholders and, somewhat reasonably, expects them to be grateful.

But there are two big differences. One is that Tesla is much bigger than the other Musk companies, so if he has a really big ask — if he wants, not a $50 million bauble, but a $50 billion bauble — he has to go to Tesla, because it's the only one of his companies that can afford to give it to him.

And the other is that Tesla is a public company, which means that, even if 99% of shareholders love him, if 1% of shareholders don't, they can sue. They can say: "Look, the board has a fiduciary duty to manage the company on behalf of all shareholders. Giving Musk a giant golden statue of himself is not necessary, or a good business decision, or fair to the shareholders; it's just the controlling shareholder fulfilling his own whims with corporate money, and an ineffective board of directors giving him whatever he wants. He should have to give it back." And they will go to court, and the shareholders will make those arguments, and the board will say — accurately! — "no you see giving him this giant golden statue is necessary for us to get more of his incredibly valuable time and attention," and that will sound bad in court. And then a judge will get to decide whether the deal was fair to shareholders or not, and if it was not, the judge can make Musk pay the company back. Even if the board, and 99% of the shareholders, want him to keep it!

There is some outside arbiter of what Musk is allowed to do at his public company, some standard of good behavior that can be enforced in court and that does not depend purely on the wishes of his investors. Whereas at all his other companies it's pretty much between him and his buddies, and they are indulgent.