Zinc-rich rice cultivation rises without study of its role in nutrition 

Cultivation of the zinc-rich rice varieties has been increasing without any research on whether the zinc-rich rice contains fortified zinc after cooking and how much it contributes to nutrition after consumption.

Several institutes including Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (Brri), and Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (Bina) have developed 10 zinc-rich rice varieties and these are being promoted by the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

there is only one study on whether zinc has a nutritional role in the zinc bio-fortified rice, Professor Dr Sabuktagin Rahman, a visiting scholar and research advisor at Daffodil International University, said at a discussion titled "Possibilities and Actions to Eliminate Malnutrition through Expansion of Biofortified Zinc Rice" at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we didn't see any results on that. There is still no globally accepted technology to measure it," he said.

Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Bangladesh organised the discussion where Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak was present as the chief guest.

DAE Director General Badal Chandra Biswas said that last year zinc-rich paddy was cultivated in 1.26 lakh hectares of land which has been increased to 2.10 lakh hectares this year. It was 72,638 hectares in 2019-20.

Speakers said that a study is needed if zinc remains in the rice when it is more boiled, or the rice gruel is thrown away. But there is no such study.

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar said, "It should be monitored how much zinc is actually absorbed by the body after eating that rice. Research is also required on whether zinc goes missing at any stage."

In Bangladesh, about 32.5% of children and 45.40% of women have a zinc deficiency.

Deficiency is high among low-income people, who cannot afford animal-sourced protein. However, due to lack of zinc, children are stunted and malnourished.

However, researchers say, it is possible to prevent this malnutrition through rice. Zinc bio-fortified rice is believed to be able to overcome this deficiency to a large extent. That is why varieties are being developed for zinc-fortified rice in Bangladesh.

Abdur Razzak thinks that not only zinc-rich rice but other micronutrient-rich foods should be given priority to meet zinc deficiency. Balancing nutrition is essential to compensate for zinc deficiency.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Director General Shahjahan Kabir said that about 70% of zinc requirement in human body can be met through rice. The average amount of zinc in rice is 24ppm. The daily requirement of zinc for the body is 11mg.