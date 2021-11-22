Zila Parishad representatives can’t hold posts after tenure

Bangladesh

UNB
22 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 04:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Zila Parishad chairmen and members cannot hold posts after the five-year tenure on any excuse as per the draft of the Zila Parishad (Amendment) Act 2021, which was approved by the Cabinet on Monday.
 
The approval came in a virtual meeting of the cabinet held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
 
The PM joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban, while others got connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat.
 
"Zila Parishad representatives will have to leave their posts on the expiry of their tenure. The government would appoint administrator/s to run the local body until the formation of the next council (parishad)," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.
 
He said the proposed law has been placed, bringing similar changes as was done in the Local Government (Municipality) (Amended) Act 2021, which was also recently approved by the Cabinet as the representatives of some local bodies hang on to their posts even for 14-15 years on various excuses, particularly legal complexities.

As per the draft law, Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) would be observer members of Zila Parishad, he said.

