Zila parishad elections to be held on 17 October 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 August, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 06:01 pm

File photo
File photo

The Election Commission has fixed 17 October for voting in 61 Zila Parishads across the country. 

The election schedule was announced Tuesday (23 August). 

The final date for submitting nomination papers is 15 September and those will be reviewed till 18 September. 

The EC sets 25 September as the final date for withdrawing nominations. 

All the polls will be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). 

Deputy Commissioners of 61 districts will serve as returning officers in the elections. 

The government announced the termination of the zila parishads on 17 April. 

According to the Zila Parishad Law, the parishads expire after five years from the date of the first meeting. There is also a provision to hold elections 180 days before the expiry of a parishads tenure. But the elections were delayed due to the passing of the Zila Parishad (Amended) Bill- 2022 recently. The Election Commission cannot take initiative to hold any election of the zila parishad on its own without the clearance of the LGRD ministry.

