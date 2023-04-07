Youths urged to take part in forest conservation activities

Youths are the future ambassadors of the society. Equipped with modern technology, the youths can play a vital role in conserving forest and environment.

Sarwar Alam, divisional forest officer of Cox's Bazar South Zone, made the remarks while addressing the concluding ceremony of a daylong 'Environment Conservators' Workshop' held at Shilkhali Gorjon Forest on Wednesday, as the chief guest.

Community Development Center (CODEC), a non-government organisation, organised the workshop under the Nature and Life project funded by USAid. A total of 60 students from 12 schools situated around Teknaf Wildlife Sanctuary who are also members of Nishorogo Club took part in the workshop.

At the beginning of the workshop, the participants were taken to the forest and introduced with different plants. Later, the participants took part in a quiz and a public speaking competition.

Chaired by Kamal Sengupta, deputy executive director of CODEC, the workshop was also addressed by Professor Akter Hosen, director of Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science of Chattogram University, Professor Baizid Khan, environmental activist Mizanur Rahman Yousuf, and Monirul Islam, assistant conservator of Forest of Teknaf, as special guests.

Sarwar Alam, in his speech, said human beings are fully dependent on forests for fulfilling their five basic needs. "If we do not conserve forests our future will be in danger," he added.

"But, unfortunately, the greedy and unscrupulous people have long been felling trees, encroaching and destroying forests."

He urged the youths of the country to come forward in conserving forests. "You can help us by giving information about any destruction of forests," he told the participants.