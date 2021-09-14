Youth injured while making bomb in Jashore

Bangladesh

UNB
14 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:19 pm

Youth injured while making bomb in Jashore

UNB
14 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 06:19 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A youth suffered severe injuries while making a bomb at his house in Rajghat area of Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore district on Monday night.

Rafiqul Islam Shappa,38, sustained injuries in fingers, eyes, face, chest and legs as a bomb went off while he was making it around 12 am ,said police.

The roof of the house was blown away and cracks developed on the walls following the blast.

The injured was first taken to the Upazila Health Complex from where he was transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital as his injuries were critical.

Officer-in-Charge of Abhayanagar police station KM Shamim Hasan said five sharp weapons were recovered from the house.

A case will be filed in this regard and investigation is underway, he said.

