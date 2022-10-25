Youth gunned down in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp 

Economic and political pressure in Myanmar may force the government to change its policy vis-à-vis the Rohingya minority. Source: Reuters

A youth was shot dead in Kutupalong's Rohingya camp no 2 of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased, Mohammad Salam, 37, was gunned down by 8-10 masked men in the C block of the camp around 6pm Tuesday (25 October), said 14 Armed Police Batallion (APBn) Captain Syed Harunur Rashid.

"Why the masked miscreants killed him is still unknown," he told The Business Standard.

The body of the victim has been recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue.

At the same time, a special operation is underway to catch those involved, he added.