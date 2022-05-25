Youth arrested over gang rape charge in Savar

Savar police on Tuesday (24 May) arrested a youth named Robi, 25, following a gang rape case filed by a woman.

"The incident took place on Monday (23 May) night at Kalma area in Savar and later the victim filed a case accusing six in this regard on Tuesday (24 May) night," Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Mainul Islam, OC told The Business Standard.

Police arrested Robi in the case, and are trying to nab other accused, the OC added.

According to the case statement, the victim was acquainted with Robi. On Monday night Robi, the prime accused called the woman at Kalma area and raped her along with his five other friends.

"The woman will be sent to the one stop crisis center of Dhaka medical college hospital for medical examination, OC further added.