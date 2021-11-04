‘YIB Fest-2021’ competitive event celebrates 3rd anniversary

Event banner. Photo: Courtesy
Event banner. Photo: Courtesy

Young Innovators Bangladesh (YIB), a social nonprofit organisation, is arranging a mega competitive event "YIB Fest-2021" celebrating their 3rd anniversary.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by the organisation.

YIB is organising the open competitive event to further flourish the process of the youth development programme. The event will enable the youth to prove and polish their skills and latent talents in various fields of creativity.

Participants can take part in 9 different categories including mobile photography, videography, calligraphy, art and craft, illustration/digital art, handwriting, poster making and various quizzes.

They can register with Tk50 to attend and compete in all sections of the competition.

YIB has continually arranged various online events even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure engagement and participation of the youth.

"YIB Fest-2021" is all set to be covered by media partner, The Business Standard. 

To know more about this mega event, visit the event link: https://facebook.com/events/s/yib-fest-2021/462354741764844

 

