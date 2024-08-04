Yellow showroom in Dhanmondi torched during unrest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 08:24 pm

Yellow is a brand of Beximco Group, co-founded by Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The fire started around 3:30pm today and continued until around 6:45pm. Photo: Collected
The fire started around 3:30pm today and continued until around 6:45pm. Photo: Collected

A fire was set to a showroom of the well-known clothing brand Yellow on Road no-2 in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. 

The fire started around 3:30pm today and continued until around 6:45pm, according to a witness.

The Yellow showroom is located in a five-story building. The showroom and the Yellow Café restaurant occupy four floors, while the office of a private company is on another floor.

According to eyewitnesses, firefighters attempted to reach the scene to extinguish the fire but were met with protests. They later returned in the evening and were trying to put out the fire, an official of Yellow confirmed TBS but requested not to be named.

Yellow is a brand of Beximco Group, co-founded by Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Various parts of the capital Dhaka witnessed violent protests and clashes, with at least 66 deaths reported as of 8:20pm.

Yellow / torched

