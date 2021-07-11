Writ seeks Tk1cr compensation for each victim of Shezan juice factory fire

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking compensation of Tk1 crore for each victim of Narayanganj's Shezan Juice factory fire.

The writ also demanded to give Tk35 lakh to each injured worker.

The writ petition was sent to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court by email on Saturday night.

It also sought immediate payment of Tk10 lakh to the families of each deceased worker and Tk 5lakh to the injured.

Four human rights organizations Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), Bangladesh Legal and Services Trust, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and Safety and Rights Society have filed the petition, said Advocate Md Shahinuzzaman Shaheen to media about the filing of the writ petition on Sunday morning.

The writ petition is likely to be presented for hearing before the High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim today.

A massive fire broke out at the Shezan Juice factory, sister concern of Sajeeb Group, in Narayanganj's Bhulta area at 5pm on Thursday.

Three workers died after jumping from the roof during the fire.

Later, the fire service recovered the bodies of 49 workers on Friday.