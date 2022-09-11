Writ challenges legality of new DAP

A Supreme Court lawyer on Sunday filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the gazette notification issued approving new Detailed Area Plan (DAP).

At the same time, the writ seeks direction to postpone the DAP. It also sought direction to revive the DAP of 2010.

Advocate Eunus Ali Akond filed the writ petition in the section concerned of the High Court.

The secretary of the President's Office, secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, secretary of the Ministry of Public Works and the chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) were made respondents in the writ.

Advocate Eunus Ali Akond told the media that the writ may be heard in a HC bench this week.

According to the gazette notification of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the draft DAP (2016-2035) of Dhaka Metropolitan Area for the area of 1,528 square kilometres under the jurisdiction of Rajuk was published in 2020. Everyone was then invited to submit suggestions and objections to the draft.

Later, the master plan was approved after considering the objections and recommendations with immediate effect. Besides, the DAP passed in 2010 was cancelled. But works completed or action taken under DAP 2010 till the publication of the notification shall be deemed valid.

"According to DAP's new gazette many have been affected. I am also affected. I have five plots in the Bashundhara Residential Area. These were not included in the 2010 DAP plan. But as per new gazette my plots are included in DAP. For this reason, I have filed a writ challenging the validity of the new DAP gazette," said Advocate Eunus Ali Akond.