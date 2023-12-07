Writ challenges existing provision of death penalty

Bangladesh

UNB
07 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:01 pm

Related News

Writ challenges existing provision of death penalty

According to the petition, the death penalty is the highest punishment in Bangladesh, but it is contradictory to sections 32 and 35 of the country’s constitution

UNB
07 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A writ petition was submitted with the High Court (HC) today challenging the existing provision of death penalty.

A directive was also sought to issue a rule as to why the provision of capital punishment should not be declared illegal and unlawful.

Secretaries of Law and Justice Division, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division and Registrar General of the Supreme Court were made respondents to the petition.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan filed the petition with the concerned bench of the HC on Thursday (7 December).

The petition will be produced before the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Ataulllah for the hearing on 9 December, said the petitioner.

According to the petition, the death penalty is the highest punishment in Bangladesh, but it is contradictory to sections 32 and 35 of the country's constitution.

Moreover, the death penalty was discouraged in the 'UN Convention on Human Rights-1948', 'International Convention on Civil and Political Rights-1966' and 'Convention against Torture-1984'.

As Bangladesh is a signatory member country of the laws, there is an obligation to prohibit the death penalty. A total of 112 countries of the world have already banned capital punishment, the petition said.

Bangladesh is a signatory to the international laws banning the death penalty and the country is bound to abide by section 25 of the constitution as per the International Law, it said.

Top News

Death Penalty / High Court / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

12h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

23h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

1h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

2h | TBS Stories
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

8h | TBS SPORTS