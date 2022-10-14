Worry as Titas sees profit falling

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

Worry as Titas sees profit falling

Gas distribution charge was slashed in June, which affected the overall profit of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited in FY22

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 02:58 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

The last fiscal year was a rough ride for Titas Gas, according to officials, thanks to a drop in gas distribution charges while the cost of sales and administrative expenses surged.

These factors have eaten into the profit of the gas transmission and distribution company for FY22, forcing Titas to announce the lowest cash dividend since 2015 at 10% to its stakeholders for the last fiscal year.

"Apart from prompting financial crises for us, reduced gas distribution charge will make the company vulnerable in the stock market," a finance wing official of Titas Gas told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

In June this year, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) reduced the distribution charge to Tk0.13 per cubic metre gas from Tk0.25. But the authorities raised the gas prices in that month.

But the price hike could not ease the pressure on the company as Titas officials say distribution charge is their main source of earning.

In FY22, the gas distributor posted a Tk317 crore profit, which is 8.21%, or Tk28.43 crore, less than in the previous year. Titas officials attributed the distribution charge drop mainly for the profit fall.

"Distribution charges were reduced in the last month of the fiscal year. But the one-month shake-up was strong enough to negatively affect overall profit. The situation may get worse in the coming days," commented the Titas finance wing official.

In FY22, Titas also witnessed the cost of sales – the cost required to manufacture or purchase a product that is then sold to a customer – and administrative expenses rising.

Besides, the volume of sales ticked down last year on the back of supply crunch.

In FY21, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited offered a 22% cash dividend to the shareholders. The news about Titas's profit and revenue drop pulled the company's share price by 2.39% to Tk40.90 each on Thursday.

In FY22, the company posted Tk1,8370 crore in revenue from gas sales and other sources, Tk504 crore or 2.82% more than in the previous year, due to around a 22% hike in gas price.

Till 30 June 2021, Titas had 28.76 lakh clients, of whom 28.56 lakh were household customers. Besides, the company had 12,076 commercial customers.

According to the company's annual financial statement, it sold 15,858.26 million cubic metres (mmcm) of gas in FY21. In FY22, sales plummeted to 15,657 mmcm thanks to a supply crunch.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited was established in 1964.

After the emergence of Bangladesh, the company was nationalised and its overall activities were placed under the supervision and control of the Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla).

It got listed on the stock exchanges in 2008 under direct listing by offloading 25% of its shares. Petrobangla holds the remaining 75% shares of the company.

Top News

Gas distribution / Titas Gas / Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

2h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

6h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

7h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

8h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

2h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

2h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise plans to film a movie in space

Tom Cruise plans to film a movie in space

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back