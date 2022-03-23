World Meteorological Day celebrated

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:55 pm

World Meteorological Day celebrated

Every 23 March, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) commemorates the coming into force of the convention establishing the WMO on 23 March 1950 as World Meteorological Day.

Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Golam Md Hashibul Alam inaugurated the day's celebrations Wednesday (23 March) at Agargaon Tourist Building, Dhaka, reads an ISPR release.

The main objective of the day is to create public awareness and motivate the people to take effective steps to deal with the adverse effects of climate and climate change.

This year's theme is "Early Warning and Early Action – Weather, Water and Climate Information in Disaster Risk Reduction".

Due to the importance of the headquarters of the Meteorological Department, various branch offices of the country observed the day on a limited scale.

At the meteorological department headquarters, various meteorological equipments and documentary images are arranged for public display in accordance with the hygiene rules.

A "Scientific Session" was also organised by the Department of Meteorology.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television also broadcasted special discussion programmes on the subject highlighting the importance of the day.

Besides, operational units and radar stations in Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, Khepupara, Rangpur and Moulvibazar were kept open for public visits.

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) / ISPR

