World Bank clarifies position on Rohingya issue

File Photo: Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they get interrogated by the Border Guard Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The World Bank today published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to address their position on the Rohingya crisis.

Their statement on Rohingya repatriation and recently published Refugee Policy Review are given below through the answers provided on their website :

1. What is the World Bank's position on the repatriation of the displaced Rohingya population?

Ans: The World Bank is helping Bangladesh address the needs of the displaced Rohingya population until their safe and voluntarily return to Myanmar. The World Bank is also supporting Bangladesh to minimize the impact of the influx on the host communities.

2. How much has the World Bank committed to support Bangladesh to address the challenges created by the influx of the displaced Rohingya population?

Ans: The World Bank has committed $590 million for Bangladesh to address the health, informal education, safety net, water and sanitation, and basic infrastructure, including climate resilient roads, solar street lights, and disaster preparedness needs of both the displaced Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar.

The World Bank's research and analysis are also providing insights for understanding the challenges and development priorities in Cox's Bazar.

3. Is this support a loan or a grant?

Ans: The entire $590 million financing is on grant terms. This is not a credit.

4. What is the purpose of the Refugee Policy Review?

Ans: The Refugee Policy Review aims to evaluate the effectiveness and impact of the World Bank financing for the refugee and host communities.

This review has been done in each of the 14 World Bank member countries that are currently hosting displaced population.

5. How was the Refugee Policy Review done?

Ans: The review was done by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) following the Refugee Policy Review Framework. UNHCR collected baseline information on the existing policies, practices, and programs.

6. Does the Refugee Policy Review make specific recommendations to Bangladesh regarding the Rohingya population?

Ans: No, the review does not make any country-specific recommendations.

World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon in a statement said the proposed Refugee Policy Review aims at evaluating the effectiveness of the World Bank's effort in supporting the refugee hosting countries across the world.

"The review for Bangladesh summarizes the existent policies, practices and implementation," she said.

The WB representative also noted that the organisation is supporting the government of Bangladesh with $590 million grant financing to address the needs of the displaced Rohingya population until their safe and voluntary return to Myanmar.

The expenditure is also for minimising the impact on the host communities, the statement read.



Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Dhaka defines Rohingyas as forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens, not refugees.

"Bangladesh prioritises their repatriation. They will go back," the minister told journalists in Dhaka.

The WB reviews its refugee policy framework every three years before mobilising funds under the International Development Assistance window. The global lender recently sought opinions of 16 refugee hosting countries, including Bangladesh, on its latest policy review.

The WB letter to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) spoke of the freedom of movement, birth certificate, privileges of education and job for the Rohingyas.

