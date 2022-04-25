Working on strengthening democratic environment: PM tells Norwegian minister

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 07:51 pm

Related News

Working on strengthening democratic environment: PM tells Norwegian minister

Hasina said Bangladesh remains committed to building a peaceful, just and inclusive society

UNB
25 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 07:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said her government has been working on strengthening democratic environment in the country.

She said this when visiting Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt paid a courtesy call on her at Ganobhaban.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Hasina said Bangladesh remains committed to building a peaceful, just and inclusive society.

"The government has been working on strengthening democratic environment and institutions in the country. The election commission which conducts the polls is a totally independent institution," the PM was quoted as saying.

She said Bangladesh's democracy suffered when the military rulers captured power. "They (the military rulers) ascended to power using guns and then descended on politics by forming political parties," she was quoted.

At the outset of the meeting, they exchanged greetings marking the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Norwegian minister commended Bangladesh for sheltering 1.1 million Rohingya refugees. "We know it is an economic pressure on Bangladesh," she said.

Anniken Huitfeldt said the cooperation between the two countries will be deepened further.

Recalling the Norwegian support to Bangladesh since the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said Norway came forward to support the post-independence nation-building works undertaken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Norway remained our close and valued development, trade and investment partner since then," she said.

PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah and Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen were present.

 

 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Norway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

6h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

9h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

6h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Self Protect: An emergency safety app

6h | Videos
Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

10h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2