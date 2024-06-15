Workers protest in Gazipur demanding salary, arrears

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 09:33 pm

About 100 workers of the National Chemical Manufacturing Company Limited gathered for the protest rally in front of the factory in the Barabari area this morning

According to the workers, the factory was recently closed without paying the wages of the workers for April and May of this year. Photo: Collected
Workers of a factory in Gazipur today (15 June) held a protest rally in the district's Gacha union demanding payment of salary, arrears and opening of the closed factory.

About 100 workers of the National Chemical Manufacturing Company Limited gathered for the rally in front of the factory in the Barabari area this morning, Gacha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ziaul Islam told The Business Standard.

"Later, when they tried to come on the highway next to the factory, we diverted them," he added.

According to the workers, the factory was recently closed without paying the wages of the workers for April and May of this year.

The factory's owner MNH Bulu could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

Gazipur / protest / salary / arrears

