Workers associations function properly to ensure EPZ workers’ rights: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 09:43 pm

The minister appreciated the contribution of the EPZ workers to the development of the country by their vibrant working activities

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said that the Workers Welfare Associations (WWA) of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) enterprises are functioning peacefully and properly to ensure legal rights of the workers.

The government has enacted Bangladesh EPZ Labour Act 2019 to ensure rights and privileges of the workers, which established a congenial, safe and decent working atmosphere in the EPZ, said the minister during his visit to Dhaka EPZ on Thursday to observe the existing harmonious working environment and workers-owners-management synergy along with implementation of Bangladesh EPZ Labour Act, 2019.

He also said this peaceful working atmosphere encourages investors to set up factories in the EPZs. 

He appreciated the contribution of the EPZ workers to the development of the country by their vibrant working activities.

Anisul Huq lauded the role of the Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (Bepza) in flourishing private sector of the country by attracting investment, boosting export through product diversification and generating employment with empowering women.

He hoped that the combined effort of workers, investors along with Bepza would help become a developed country.

Bepza Executive Chairman Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman briefed the minister on overall activities of Bepza including tremendous achievement in export, investment and employment, labour rights and industrial relations, decent workplace, cohesive teamwork etc. 

He thanked the minister for playing an important role in enacting the timely EPZ Labour Act 2019 and formulating EPZ Labour Rules 2022.

The executive chairman said the investors and workers are the main driving forces of Bepza's success. 

Mentioning the peaceful working environment prevailing in the EPZ he hoped that the full implementation of EPZ Labour Act and Labour Rules would improve more the congenial and decent working atmosphere.

During his visit, Anisul Huq visited three garments factories – British Virgin Island owned Hopyick BD Ltd, Japanese YKK (BD) Pte Ltd and British Shanta Industries Ltd. 

He observed the production process, working environment, day-care centres of those factories, and also Dhaka EPZ Hospital to see the medical facilities of the workers.

Among others, Md Moinul Kabir, secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs; Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza; Nazma Binte Alamgir, executive director (Public Relations); Md Khorshid Alam, executive director (Enterprise Services); Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, executive director (Security); Md Abdus Sobhan, executive director (Dhaka EPZ); investors, workers and representatives of Dhaka EPZ were present during this time.

Dhaka EPZ was established in 1993 in Ganakbari area of Savar as the second largest EPZ in the country after Chattogram EPZ. At present, there are 90 operational industries in Dhaka EPZ with investment of $1691.93 million. This zone exported goods worth of $33,048 million with creating employment opportunities for 78,039 Bangladeshi nationals.

