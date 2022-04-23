Worker killed in BSRM factory accident

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 10:32 pm

Worker killed in BSRM factory accident

A worker was killed after an iron rod fell on him at the warehouse of Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM) Limited in Chittagong city's Bayazid Bostami area on Saturday. 

"Ripon, hailed from Dinajpur, was working as a casual employee in the warehouse of BSRM," Tapan Sengupta, deputy managing director of BSRM, told The Business Standard. 

Md Kamruzzaman, officer in charge (OC) at Bayezid Police Station, said an iron rod from a crane accidentally fell on Ripon while he was working in the factory at around 1pm, leaving him injured critically. 

He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Abdullah Al Shakib Mobarrat, deputy inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, Chattogram, said the department started investigating to find out the cause of the accident.

