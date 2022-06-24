Women Engineers Summit 2022 held at IEB

On the occasion of International Women in Engineering Day 2022, The Engineers Foundation organised the third iteration of Women Engineers Summit at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) on Thursday (23 June).

IEB President Engineer Md Nurul Huda was present as the chief guest at the summit, said a press release.

Bangladesh Awami League, Secretary for Science and Technology Engineer Md. Abdus Sabur was present as the guest of honour.

Women engineers are one of the role models of development, the speakers at the summit said.

"Although the rate of female students in government educational institutions in higher education is low, the participation of women in private educational institutions is noticeable. However, as the days go by, the presence of women in engineering is increasing," they added.