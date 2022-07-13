Woman journalist found dead in Dhaka

The hanging body of a woman journalist was recovered from Hazaribagh area of the capital on Wednesday.

Deceased Sohana Parveen (37) was last employed in online news portal Bangla Tribune as a senior sub editor. She was an alumni of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University.

Hazaribagh Police Station Sub Inspector Krishna Kamal told TBS that Sohana's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf wrapped around her neck.

Police are suspecting that Sohana committed suicide.

However, police said the cause of death will be confirmed after further investigation.

According to police, Sohana used to live in a house with some of her friends in Hazaribagh.

But whether she was alone in the house during the time of the incident could not be independently confirmed.

According to her friends, she was looking for a new job.

