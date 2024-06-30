Woman injured in Ctg wall collapse 

A wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Kalabagan area in Chattogram this morning (30 June). Photo: TBS

A woman was injured when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the Kalabagan area in Chattogram this morning (30 June), following heavy rainfall since last night.

The injured, Jasmin Akhtar, was sent for treatment at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Bayazid Bostami Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sanjay Kumar Sinha confirmed the incident to The Business Standard and said, "A woman sustained injuries in her legs when a wall collapsed in the Chandranagar Kalabagan area around 8:30am. Locals rescued her and rushed her to the hospital."

This incident follows a similar incident on 27 May this year, when Saiful Islam Hriday, 26, died after the wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the same area.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been recorded in Chattogram since Sunday morning.

According to the Patenga Meteorological Office, 32 mm rainfall was recorded from 6:00am to 9:00am today.