Woman hit by another garbage truck of Dhaka North

A woman has been injured after being hit by a garbage vehicle of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in the capital's Mohammadpur today.

The incident took place amid countrywide protest after two people including a student of Notre Dame College (NDC) were killed by vehicles of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and DNCC last week.

The injured, Arzu Begum, an RMG worker, is now being treated at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital.

The accident took place in front of Allah Karim Mosque near Mohammadpur bus stand around 8am on Thursday.

Reportedly, the DNCC garbage truck hit the woman from behind when she was getting off a bus on her way to work, leaving her injured.

Later, police arrested the driver Ratan,30, of the garbage truck and took him to police custody, according to media reports.

Earlier on 24 November, a DSCC garbage truck, being driven by the proxy driver Russel - who is not a regular staff of the DSCC but used to work as a helper of the vehicle - hit and ran over Notre Dame College (NDC) student Nayeem Hasan when he was crossing the road at the capital's Gulistan leaving the youth dead on the spot.

Just a day after Nayeem died, another similar incident was reported where a DNCC vehicle ran over a motorbike killing the pillion rider near Bashundhara Shopping Mall in the Panthapath area of the city.