Will set up framework to tackle propaganda, rumours: Info minister

Bangladesh

UNB
14 January, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 09:03 pm

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat. Photo: Collected

A framework will be set up to tackle propaganda and rumours, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said.

"We can set up a framework on how we can hold such acts accountable. Nothing can play an effective role for democracy, whether it is media freedom or whatever. We have to take a different strategy there," said the state minister while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday.

"Propaganda is being made using social media, even with logos of the mainstream media. The problem is that the freedom of expression should not be hampered, the freedom of the media should not be hampered in order to check this kind of propaganda. So we have to take a new strategy. "

"We said free flow of information and freedom of expression are part of the spirit of our Liberation War. We have a full commitment. For the sake of democracy, for the sake of the country's progress, free flow of information, freedom of expression, and freedom of media is very important. That's what we want to pursue, surely," he said.

Referring to a campaign to spread misleading information about Bangladesh, he said, "I will take the help of the former information minister and current foreign minister to work on this."

 

