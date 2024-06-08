Will send protest letter to Myanmar over shots fired on St Martin's-bound trawler: BGB

The Bangladesh Guard Police (BGB) will send a protest letter to Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) over firing on a Saint Martin's bound cargo trawler carrying Bangladeshi fishermen along the Naf River today (8 June).

"We were informed about the shooting incident. We are currently in the process of sending a protest letter to the BGP regarding the firing," Teknaf-2 BGB's Lt Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed said.

Saint Martin's Service Trawler Owners Association President Abdur Rashid, "The incident took place around 1:00pm.

"The cargo trawler SB Rafiyah, carrying various goods, departed for St Martin's Island with four fishermen. As the trawler reached the Badar Mokam area of the Teknaf-St Martin's sea route, it came under indiscriminate fire from the Myanmar side.

"20-30 rounds of bullets were fired at the cargo. The trawler's fisherman, Mohammad Belal, then turned the vessel around and anchored it at Shah Parir Island jetty," he added.