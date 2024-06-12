Dhaka North to remove sacrificial animal waste in 6hrs, Dhaka South in 24hrs

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) intends to remove the waste of the sacrificial animals within 6 hours while Dhaka South City Corporation plans to complete the task in 24 hours during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, the mayors of the two city corporations said today (12 June).

"Councillors and Dhaka North officials will be on the field round the clock. I will be there myself. I urge everyone not to litter sacrificial waste. With the same cooperation from the public as we had last year, we will be able to remove the sacrificial waste within the allotted 6 hours," Dhaka North Mayor Mayor Md Atiqul Islam told journalists at an inauguration ceremony of 40 dump and compactor trucks at DNCC's proposed kitchen market adjacent to Gabtoli DNCC field in the capital this morning.

"Over 10,000 workers will be engaged in waste removal efforts. A total of 10,40,000 polybags are being distributed, along with sufficient supplies of bleaching powder, Savlon, baskets, and phenyl," he added.

He further said, "A total of 32 dump trucks and 8 modern compactor trucks along with a modern mobile toilet have been added to the DNCC fleet. These trucks will be able to remove an additional 350 tonnes of waste per day.

"The addition of these vehicles, costing approximately Tk30 crore from our own funds, demonstrates the increase in DNCC's capacity."

Speaking at a separate event, Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said they aim to remove the waste of the sacrificial animals within 24 hours.

"Like last year, we have a target to remove the waste of the sacrificial animals within 24 hours. The waste generated on the next day will also be removed within 24 hours," he told reporters after inspecting the overall preparation of the main congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Adha at the Jatiya Eidgah Maidan at 10am.

The mayor added that since the sales of sacrificial animals decrease on the night before Eid, they will begin the waste removal work on cattle markets from midnight on the night before Eid.

"We have already added 25 dump trucks of 10-ton capacity and 10 payloaders to our fleet with our own funding for waste removal. 15 more dump trucks are being added," he said.