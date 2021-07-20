Will fight and win, Hasina on war against Covid

Bangladesh

UNB
20 July, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 12:43 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh is firm in its resolve to fight and win the war against Covid-19.

"We have been fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic for more than one year now. We have lost many close ones in this fight. But we have to attain victory in this fight and we will win, Inshallah," she said on Tuesday.

Hasina again urged all the countrymen to strictly follow all the Covid-safety protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in the fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said these while extending her greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the biggest festival of the Muslims, to be celebrated on Thursday.

In a video message broadcast on Bangladesh TV and other media outlets this morning, Hasina also urged all to work for the welfare of the country and its people imbued with the spirit of sacrifice taught through Qurbani.

The Prime Minister extended Eid greetings to all the citizens of Bangladesh at home and abroad, and prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed souls who lost their lives to Covid.

Covid -19 / Sheikh Hasina

