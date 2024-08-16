Wild elephant electrocuted in Teknaf

An elephant died after being electrocuted in Noakhali Para under Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Friday (16 August).

Chairman of Baharchhara Union Parishad (UP) Amjad Hossain Khokon confirmed the matter saying that wild elephants have been entering human settlements recently due to a shortage of food in the hills.

"Early in the morning, the elephant entered the locality and was searching for food amidst the trees in the yard of a local resident named Mohammad Hossain.

"The elephant came into contact with an electrical wire and was electrocuted," the chairman added.