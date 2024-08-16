Wild elephant electrocuted in Teknaf

Bangladesh

UNB
16 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 06:48 pm

Related News

Wild elephant electrocuted in Teknaf

UNB
16 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 06:48 pm
Wild elephant electrocuted in Teknaf

An elephant died after being electrocuted in Noakhali Para under Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Friday (16 August).

Chairman of Baharchhara Union Parishad (UP) Amjad Hossain Khokon confirmed the matter saying that wild elephants have been entering human settlements recently due to a shortage of food in the hills.

"Early in the morning, the elephant entered the locality and was searching for food amidst the trees in the yard of a local resident named Mohammad Hossain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The elephant came into contact with an electrical wire and was electrocuted," the chairman added.

Top News

Elephant / Teknaf / Electrocuted

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

22h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

20h | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

21h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

23h | Videos