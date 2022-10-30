Why power of police commissioner banning processions not unconstitutional: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 11:23 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has issued a ruling asking why the provisions relating to the power of the Police Commissioner to ban any assembly or procession should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the ruling on Sunday (30 October) following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Momen Chowdhury.

The home secretary, law secretary, inspector general of police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner and others concerned have been made respondents to the ruling and asked to explain within four weeks.

Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Momen Chowdhury along with four others filed this writ in public interest on 26 October.

Advocate Abdul Momen Chowdhury was present in court in favour of the writ and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

The writ was filed challenging the validity of Section 29 of the Police Act, which deals with the power to ban processions. In the writ, directions were sought to declare Section 29 of the Police Act inconsistent with the Constitution.

Section 29 of the Police Act states, "The police commissioner may, by written order, prohibit any public assembly or procession whenever and for whichever period he considers necessary for the protection of public peace or safety. However, no such prohibition shall remain in force for more than 30 days without the permission of the government."
 

