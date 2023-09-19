Why Farmgate footbridge not open yet?

Md Jahidul Islam
19 September, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:55 pm

Why Farmgate footbridge not open yet?

The construction of the Farmgate footbridge began in May last year. Such a wide footbridge was built for the first time in Dhaka at a cost of about Tk20 crore.

Commuters suffer as Farmgate footbridge is yet to be opened for public use despite completion of its construction three months ago. The photo was taken on Sunday. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Commuters suffer as Farmgate footbridge is yet to be opened for public use despite completion of its construction three months ago. The photo was taken on Sunday. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Shahida Begum along with several other pedestrians was seen braving huge risk to cross Dhaka's Farmgate intersection by hopping over the road divider on Sunday afternoon.

"Rather than walking a long-distance to use the footbridge, I prefer to cross the road in such a manner. I would not have taken this risk if the intersection's footbridge was functional," Shahida Begum told The Business Standard.

The Farmgate footbridge, the country's first, has been non-existent for almost one and a half years. It was demolished for the construction of the capital's elevated expressway that partially opened on 2 September.

The authority of the elevated expressway took the responsibility of rebuilding this bridge. The construction was completed three months ago, but it is yet to be opened for public use.

Pedestrains opt to cross the busy road by taking risk due to a lack of a footover bridge. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

The construction company said it will be opened in mid-October.

"The stairway areas of the footbridge have been cordoned off for several months and no construction is being done. If the work is completed, it should be opened for public use," Sumon Mia, a shopkeeper in the area, told The Business Standard.

Commuters often face traffic jams at the Farmgate intersection as pedestrians cross the road haphazardly. The lack of a footbridge even causes accidents.

Ruqaiyah Akhter, a student of Holy Cross Girls High School, said, "As the new footbridge is yet to open, we have to take huge risks to cross the road. Pedestrians do not follow rules at all times, resulting in accidents.

"Last week a friend of mine injured herself as she tried to stop a moving car to cross the road. We want the footbridge to be opened soon."

On 9 March, Fatema Kashem Wafa, a trainee doctor, was critically injured when a bus drove over her at the crossing.

The construction of the Farmgate footbridge began in May last year. Such a wide footbridge was built for the first time in Dhaka at a cost of about Tk20 crore. It is designed on the pattern of the Parliament building.

The contractor, Confidence Infrastructure Ltd, has extended the work period till September 15. Escalators and lifts are supposed to be installed at both ends of the footbridge for the convenience of pedestrians. Initially only stairs have been installed.

Md Farhad, director of Dhaka North City Corporation's Traffic Infrastructure Development and Road Safety Project, said, "The authority of the elevated expressway is building the footbridge. They have asked us for some guidance and we have provided it to them.

"As Farmgate is an important area, we will talk to them about opening the footbridge soon."

However, Dhaka Elevated Expressway Project Director AHMS Akhtar said, "We have financed the construction of the footbridge, but the responsibility for construction lies with the city corporation and the contractors.

"I cannot say when it will be opened for public use. We are not responsible for building the bridge."

Engineer Mohammad Imtiaz Uddin, assistant general manager (AGM) of Confidence Infrastructure Ltd, said, "We finished building the main bridge three months ago and wanted to open it for public use. But the city corporation has suggested that it be opened after the completion of beautification work below the bridge."

About extending the work period, Imtiaz Uddin, said, "We faced various obstacles while working.  Several revisions in the design of the bridge have also caused some delay."

 

